A Wigan shopping mall is being transformed into a magical kingdom as youngsters get to meet some of their favourite fairytale characters.

And those who best dress up like them or other fictional figures from children’s literature and films could win a prize.

On Friday August 16, The Grand Arcade is hosting an event called Once Upon A Time which will see 10 famous figures from children’s fiction – Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and the Genie, Rapunzel, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent and Cinderella – meeting and greeting families and taking part in sing-along shows.

A fancy dress competition is also being held, with the winner of the best dressed fairytale costume claiming a magical hamper.

Once Upon A Time, one of many school holiday events being held at the mall over the summer, runs from 11am to 3pm.