Children to meet their favourite fairytale characters at Wigan shopping centre
And those who best dress up like them or other fictional figures from children’s literature and films could win a prize.
On Friday August 16, The Grand Arcade is hosting an event called Once Upon A Time which will see 10 famous figures from children’s fiction – Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and the Genie, Rapunzel, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent and Cinderella – meeting and greeting families and taking part in sing-along shows.
A fancy dress competition is also being held, with the winner of the best dressed fairytale costume claiming a magical hamper.
Once Upon A Time, one of many school holiday events being held at the mall over the summer, runs from 11am to 3pm.
