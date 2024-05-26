Children's roadshow will offer plenty of free entertainment in Wigan this half-term

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th May 2024, 15:45 BST
A free children’s roadshow with puppets, singing, dancing and more is being held in Wigan.

Thrive and Next Stage performing arts are working in partnership to hold the event on Tuesday as part of the half-term break.

There will be bite-size performances with puppets, singing, dancing, musical instruments, parachute fun and the resident bubble fairy with freebies for the children.

The roadshow will stop at set places, starting at Hindley Library and Community Centre at 10am, and will be on the road for two hours.

Related topics:Wigan

