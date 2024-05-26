Children's roadshow will offer plenty of free entertainment in Wigan this half-term
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A free children’s roadshow with puppets, singing, dancing and more is being held in Wigan.
Thrive and Next Stage performing arts are working in partnership to hold the event on Tuesday as part of the half-term break.
There will be bite-size performances with puppets, singing, dancing, musical instruments, parachute fun and the resident bubble fairy with freebies for the children.
The roadshow will stop at set places, starting at Hindley Library and Community Centre at 10am, and will be on the road for two hours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.