Children's roadshow will offer plenty of free entertainment in Wigan this half-term

A free children’s roadshow with puppets, singing, dancing and more is being held in Wigan.

Thrive and Next Stage performing arts are working in partnership to hold the event on Tuesday as part of the half-term break.

There will be bite-size performances with puppets, singing, dancing, musical instruments, parachute fun and the resident bubble fairy with freebies for the children.

