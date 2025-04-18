Chippies in Wigan: These are 14 of the highest rated according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Apr 2025, 12:29 BST
Wigan is blessed with some wonderful chippies - and with the rule on Good Friday being not to eat meat, what better way to avoid temptation by tucking in to a classic fish and chips.

Each of these establishments have been rated 4.5 or higher out of five from a minimum of 30 reviews.

In no particular order, these are 14 of the highest rated Wigan takeaways specialising in this British staple according to Google reviews

1. Wigan Chippys

These are 14 of the highest rated chippies Photo: submit

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 728 reviews

2. Pepper Lane Chippy- Pepper Lane, Standish

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 728 reviews Photo: MA

Rated 4.7 from 306 reviews

3. Pemberton Fish Bar-Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Rated 4.7 from 306 reviews Photo: MA

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 175 reviews

4. Vlora Fish Bar-Ellis Street, Whelley

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 175 reviews Photo: MA

