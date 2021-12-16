Christmas bin collections in Wigan: Here are the dates for 2021 including waste and recycling centres' opening times

Collection dates

Brown bin (plastic tubs and pots, glass bottles and jars, cans, tins and clean foil, metal and plastic biscuit tins, plastic bottles, empty aerosols) - next collection Wednesday, December 22, then Jan 12, 2022.

Blue bin (newspapers and magazines, cardboard, mixed paper and card, greetings cards without glitter, envelopes/junk mail, wrapping paper non-foil/glitter) - next collection Wednesday, December 29, then Jan 19, 2022.

The next collection date for black bins in Wednesday, January 5

Black bin (plastic bags, plastic film, nappies, plant pots and coat hangers, not-reusable textiles, bagged dog poo and cat litter) - next collection Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022, then Jan 26, 2022.

Green bin (all food waste, tea bags and coffee grounds, grass cuttings, leaves, flowers and weeds, small branches and shrubs) - next collection Wednesday, December 22, then Jan 19, 2022.

The council has asked residents to ensure that numbered bins are put at the normal collection point by 6.30am and returned to your property before the end of the collection day.

All councils are still urging residents to keep recycling food, cardboard and paper and other recyclable items in their respective coloured bins.

You can check your specific neighbourhood to see if there are any changes here.

Waste and recycling centres

The recycling centres are open 9am to 5:45pm seven days a week except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

A driving licence is required for proof of Wigan Borough residency.

Find your nearest from the Recycle Now locator here.

Slag Lane and Chanters Recycling Centres

Household waste will be accepted in:

A car with or without a single axle trailer up to 3 metres long*

A van under 3.5 tonnes with or without a single axle trailer up to 3 metres long* with a permit

A car or van under 3.5 tonnes with a twin axle trailer (up to 3m long) with a permit.

*Trailer length is measured from the hitch to the end of the trailer.

Residents visiting Slag Lane are advised to approach from the Lowton side.

Kirkless Recycling Centre

Household waste will be accepted in:

A car with or without a single axle trailer up to 4 metres long*

A van under 3.5 tonnes with or without a single axle trailer up to 4 metres long* with a permit

A car or van under 3.5 tonnes with a twin axle trailer (up to 4m long) with a permit.

*Trailer length is measured from the hitch to the end of the trailer.

Access Restrictions

Only adults to unload the vehicle. Please keep children and pets inside the vehicle

A driving licence is required for proof of Wigan Borough residency

Vehicles over 3.5 tonnes will not be allowed at any of the Recycling centres

Vehicles will not be allowed to use a tipping mechanism at any of the Recycling Centres, vehicles must be manually unloaded

Trailers over 4 metres will not be allowed at any of the Recycling Centres

Trailers over 3 metres long will not be allowed at Slag Lane or Chanters Recycling Centre

Anyone deemed to be using abusive or intimidating behaviour will not be allowed to use any of the Recycling Centres

Pedestrians will not be allowed to carry waste onto any of the Recycling Centres

5 mph speed limits apply at all sites

2 metre vehicle height restriction

Speed bumps in use on site.

Residents are advised not to queue outside the Recycling Centre but to return at a quieter time.

Waste recycling permit scheme

A valid permit must be obtained online via the Wigan Council website. You will receive confirmation that your permit is being processed and then your waste permit will be sent to your email address within two hours.

Waste permits are valid for one visit only within seven days of issuing. Each household is entitled to one permit per month with a maximum of 12 per year. The number of permits issued to any vehicle or premises will be monitored.

For the purpose of this permit scheme a van shall be deemed to be:

Any vehicle without side or rear windows or seats in rear

Any ‘flat back’ vehicle

Any ‘pick up’ vehicle, with or without detachable cover to rear load area

Any vehicle with ‘blanked out’ rear windows.

Access to sites will be removed for people misusing the waste recycling permits.