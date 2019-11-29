Christmas in Wigan is going to be just beltin!

It’s set to be a beltin’ Christmas in Wigan borough with a brand new festive programme of events lined-up for December.

First up, residents are being urged to answer an SOS call from the North Pole by taking part in a festive trail in both Wigan and Leigh town centres.

In a rush to get ready for the big day, Father Christmas has lost his reindeers and needs help to track them down.

From Saturday November 30 families can round them up by grabbing a map and following the clues.

The reindeer trails, organised by Wigan Council, will begin in Wigan from the Grand Arcade shopping centre and in Leigh from Spinning Gate Shopping Centre. The reindeer have been created by the local Wigan Men’s Sheds group.

Children who complete the trail on Saturday November 30 can get a free gingerbread reindeer.

Just visit either market in Wigan and Leigh with a selfie of you with one of the reindeer to get your treat.

And the council has also revealed its very own Santa’s little helper in a new Christmas video to launch the trail - Hendrix the springer spaniel who has always dreamed of being a reindeer. He can also found by along the trail.

Residents are also invited to recapture the magic of Christmas at the borough’s very first Frost Festival.

On Saturday December 14 Mesnes Park in Wigan will be transformed into an enchanted wonderland with festive fun for the whole family.

From 11am to 4.30pm visitors will be able to enter a world of mystical lanterns, cosy story-telling, craft workshops and pop-up performances.

There will be festive food and drink, live music and an opportunity to buy a gift for loved ones from a selection of local craft makers.

A spectacular firework display will mark the close of the festival.

Also on Saturday December 14 there will be a special festive day in Leigh town centre with live street performances, entertainment and acts along Bradshawgate.

Alison Mckenzie-Folan, chief executive of the council, said: “We wanted to create a magical Christmas for the borough with spectacular events that bring the family together.

“We’re already in the festive spirit as we’ve had fantastic lights switch-on events and reindeer parades in Wigan and Leigh, plus there’s been packed programme of local events across the borough.

“This year we wanted to extend the fun and do something special which encourages people to visit the town centres. We hope everyone gets in the Christmas spirit and gets involved.”

To help get into the seasonal spirit and make a head-start on Christmas shopping, all council car parks are free after 3pm on weekdays. And all council car parks are still free at weekends.

Reindeer trail maps can be downloaded from the council website or collected from a number of locations in Wigan and Leigh town centres.

Visit www.wigan.gov.uk/christmas for details.http://www.wigan.gov.uk/christmas