CHRISTMAS IN WIGAN SCHOOLS - The Big Little Nativity
Year Two pupils get ready to perform in their Christmas play, The Big Little Nativity, at St Peter’s CE Primary School, Hindley.
By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago
1. The Big Little Nativity, at St Peter's CE Primary School, Hindley.
-
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. The Big Little Nativity, at St Peter's CE Primary School, Hindley.
-
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. The Big Little Nativity, at St Peter's CE Primary School, Hindley.
-
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. The Big Little Nativity, at St Peter's CE Primary School, Hindley.
-
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson