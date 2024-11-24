For some, it is far too early to even consider making preparations for the festive season, however, others are already counting down the days until December 25.

Though many of us take the “easier” option of an artificial tree, there is nothing quite like a real one, complete with the smell of fresh pine.

And we’ve got you covered with a list of places in and around Wigan where you can spruce up your Christmas with a tree.

2 . Grange Farm Stone Cross Lane, Lowton Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales