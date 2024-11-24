Christmas trees near me: Eight places to pick up a real tree in and around Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 24th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
The most wonderful time of the year is just weeks away and homes across the country will soon be filled with beautiful Christmas trees and twinkling lights.

For some, it is far too early to even consider making preparations for the festive season, however, others are already counting down the days until December 25.

Though many of us take the “easier” option of an artificial tree, there is nothing quite like a real one, complete with the smell of fresh pine.

And we’ve got you covered with a list of places in and around Wigan where you can spruce up your Christmas with a tree.

Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill

1. Brimelow Farm

Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill Photo: submit

Stone Cross Lane, Lowton

2. Grange Farm

Stone Cross Lane, Lowton Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson

Ashton Road, Wigan

3. Windy Arbour

Ashton Road, Wigan Photo: submit

Warrington Road, Glazebury

4. Bents Garden Centre

Warrington Road, Glazebury Photo: submit

