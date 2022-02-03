Church hall fund-raiser to benefit Wigan borough hospice and sepsis research

Chloe Wilkinson from Standish organised a family fun day to raise vital funds for Sepsis UK and Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The pageant-styled fund-raiser at St Wilfrid’s parish hall involving stalls and entertainment began a year of events across the North West with the money split equally between the two charities.

Chloe, who now lives in Chorley said: “Because I do pageants, I wanted to do something to give back to these amazing groups who have been unable to host fund-raising events. I want to raise as much awareness as possible about the work they do.

Chloe Wilkinson, left, with Leonie Pemberton at the fundraising event for Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Sepsis UK

“There is still a lot of uncertainty around sepsis especially and I think during the lockdowns, both charities really struggled with funding.

“They set up Just Giving pages to try and help raise some money and we started to donate to them. As restrictions eased they began to host their own events again and I just wanted to add my own event into the mix to help support their work.”

This was the third benefit hosted by Chloe who said: “I’ve had a few family members who have been in the hospice before and the director of Miss Wigan Beauty and Miss North West lost her friend to sepsis so the cause is close to her hear in particular.

“The charities really appreciate the help. I didn’t just want it to be specifically for the pageant community. I wanted as many people as possible to attend and help support us.”