Church's carol concert raises hundreds of pounds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

A carol concert certainly hit all the right notes for a charity caring for terminally ill patients and their families.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

More than £700 was donated for Wigan and Leigh Hospice at Golborne and Lowton Methodist Church’s annual service.

Lowton, Golborne and Newton Choir sang modern Christmas carols and the hospice’s chief executive Jo Carby spoke about the charity’s work.

The annual carol service at Golborne and Lowton Methodist Church raised more than £700 for Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Readings were given by Wigan Rotary Club, the Scout Association, pupils from Golborne High School, the Reverend Mark Harwood and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

