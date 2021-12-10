The pantomime is running until December 23

In partnership with Pendle Productions theatre company, the venue have put on magical retelling of Cinderella between, which finishes on December 23, following 2019’s record-breaking run of Dick Whittington.

Audiences are encouraged to purchase a ‘Donation Ticket’ using a ‘Pay It Forward Scheme,’ which, via local charity Daffodils Dreams, will allow families to experience the pantomime after a tough time throughout the pandemic.

Founder of Daffodils Dreams Maureen Holcroft said: “We are over the moon that The Old Courts are once again providing Christmas Pantomime tickets for the children we support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Christmas is a magical time and the opportunity to go to a pantomime, where children can be children, laugh, shout aloud and interact with the characters, is magical.

“Working together offers the opportunity to provide more positive life experiences for disadvantaged children in our community who we are passionate about supporting. The scheme enables these children to experience what most children take for granted.”

Daffodils Dreams provides opportunities for disadvantaged children living in the Wigan borough.

The charity has partnered with The Old Courts previously and are doing so again this Christmas to help everyone enjoy what can be an expensive and lonely time for some.

Audiences are being treated to some eye-popping special effects, costumes and set by the production.

Children can cheer characters such as Buttons or the Fairy Godmother, and boo the ugly sisters.

Jonny Davenport, Artistic Director at The Old Courts said: “Christmas is a time when most families want a treat and to spend some quality time together over the holiday period.

“I personally know my partner and I love taking our three girls to see a Christmas show and watching their faces light up with joy.

“I am thrilled we have teamed up with the brilliant Pendle Productions and local children’s charity Daffodils Dreams to help spread some festive joy with this Pantomime.”

Tickets are now available via www.theoldcourts.com or Tel: 0343 208 0500.