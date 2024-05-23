Classroom memories: nearly 50 years of pictures from Holy Family Primary, Platt Bridge

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd May 2024, 15:45 BST
As our tour of borough schools via the Wigan Today picture archive continues, we now drop in on Holy Family RC Primary School in Platt Bridge.

This gallery includes pupils, staff and events covering a period of almost half a century. Enjoy!

1. Holy Family RC Primary School, Wigan Street, Platt Bridge

. Photo: STAFF

2. The school hosted a sports day for pupils from five different schools. The activities were designed to encourage children to get involved in mopre diverse activities. Pictured are pupils from Holy Family, left to right: Katie, Amy, Adam and Robert

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

3. Summer sports day in 1971

. Photo: FO

4. Children at Holy Family School taking part in Children in Need exercises. Pictured with Pudsey bear are, left to right: Tayler, Michael, Megan, Ross and Connor

. Photo: PG

