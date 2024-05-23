This gallery includes pupils, staff and events covering a period of almost half a century. Enjoy!
1. Holy Family RC Primary School, Wigan Street, Platt Bridge
. Photo: STAFF
2. The school hosted a sports day for pupils from five different schools. The activities were designed to encourage children to get involved in mopre diverse activities. Pictured are pupils from Holy Family, left to right: Katie, Amy, Adam and Robert
. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD
3. Summer sports day in 1971
. Photo: FO
4. Children at Holy Family School taking part in Children in Need exercises. Pictured with Pudsey bear are, left to right: Tayler, Michael, Megan, Ross and Connor
. Photo: PG
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.