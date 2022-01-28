Classy way to start Wigan Little Theatre's birthday season

It concerns three fifth formers who stage a play to say goodbye to their teacher.

They look back at his year with them and how they have changed each other’s lives. With characters everyone will recognise, from teachers and pupils, to a caretaker and a bully.

The play requires just three actors in a multitude of parts so expect a lot of fast action (with some fruity language) and quick changes.

It runs until February 5. Book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on the 24-hour telephone booking service - 0333 666 3366.

Alternatively telephone or visit the box office on 01942 242561 from 7.30pm and 9pm Friday, Monday and Tuesday before and during each production.

