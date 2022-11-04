Clothes and blankets donated to Wigan charity The Brick to help people stay warm this winter

M&Y Maintenance and Construction has given 10 bundles of warm clothes and 40 thermal blankets to The Brick for its Wrap Up Wigan campaign.

The appeal encourages people and businesses to donate blankets, coats, gloves, hats and more for people facing financial hardship this winter.

Staff from M&Y Maintenance and Construction with donations for The Brick

Abbie Riley, new business and social value manager at the St Helens-based firm, said: “Our staff have supported The Brick for over two years and the response to our call for help for the Wrap Up Wigan campaign this year has been truly amazing from our staff.

"We were delighted to be able to drop off so many warm clothes and blankets and we hope that our donation can go some way to help people in need.”

Wendy Doherty, partnership manager at The Brick, said: “M&Y Maintenance and Construction has been so supportive of everything we do at The Brick, from donating warm clothing at wintertime, supporting us and the people we work with by donating brand new work clothes, running volunteer days and supporting our Christmas hamper campaign by getting stuck in and delivering hampers to families across Wigan and Leigh.

“Without the support of businesses like M&Y Maintenance and Construction, we simply wouldn’t be able to do what we do in the face of the unprecedented demand that The Brick is facing right now due to the cost-of-living crisis. We need this support more than we ever have before.”

