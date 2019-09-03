Collision involving motorcyclist blocks Wigan main road

A motorcyclist is being treated by ambulance crews following a collision which has shut a major Wigan road.

Wigan Lane has been completely blocked close to Wigan Infirmary following the incident near Springfield Street.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it was called to the scene at 12.22pm on Tuesday.

It is understood the collision is between a car and a motorbike.

A man in his 30s is being treated, the NWAS said.

A picture from the scene showed emergency services vehicles in the middle of the road and police officers are diverting motorists coming up from the town centre onto Swinley Road at the Bowling Green pub.

More information to follow.