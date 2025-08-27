Brighter Better Orrell invited residents, pubs, businesses, nurseries, schools, colleges, groups and churches to design and build their own scarecrow.

There were no strict rules or theme, so people could choose to craft traditional straw-stuffed figures or take inspiration from pop culture, fairy tales, films, local legends or current events.

The scarecrows started to appear across Orrell on Friday and will remain until Sunday, September 14, giving plenty of time for people to follow the trail and see all the wonderful creations.

Judging will take place after Saturday, September 6, with prizes for the judge's favourite and runner-up, as well as the “people’s choice”.

Brighter Better Orrell was founded in early 2020 to bring pride and positivity to the area.

It started with litter picking but has since snowballed to include planting 5,000 trees, holding free community activities like Easter egg hunts and Santa walks, creating heritage trails and exhibitions, and installing what may have been Wigan’s first purpose-made “happy to chat” bench.

This summer a new outdoor gym was opened at Orrell Water Park and play sessions have been held at Holgate Park every Thursday in August.

