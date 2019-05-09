Comedian Freddie Starr dead aged 76

Comedian Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports.

Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain, The Sun said.

A post on Facebook and Twitter pages claiming to belong to Starr appeared to confirm the news.

A post said: "This is Freddie's manager. Just to confirm Freddie has passed away. R.i.p to our greatest comedian of all time."

Comedian Bobby Davro said on Twitter: "I've just heard that Freddie Starr has died.

"He was the funniest man I have ever seen.

"I'm so sad we have lost one of our greatest comedy talents. RIP Freddie."