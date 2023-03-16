Community award for 'legend' who has volunteered at Wigan park and school for 65 years
A dedicated volunteer has been hailed a “legend” for helping at both a popular park and a primary school for more than 65 years.
Brian Muscroft, who lives in Aspull, has been given the Heart of the Community Award for his outstanding efforts.
He has volunteered in and around Haigh Woodland Park for more than six decades, as well as helping at Aspull Church Primary School for a similar amount of time.
Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillors Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn decided it was time to recognise his dedication with the award.
It was given in partnership with Keith Bergman, the general manager of the park, who could not put into words the difference that Mr Muscroft makes to the park.
He said: “Brian is a legend – every country park should have one.”
James Winterbottom, Wigan Council’s director of digital, leisure and well-being, said it was a “real honour” for him to be there to see Mr Muscroft receiving the award.
Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for leisure and culture, speaking on behalf of his fellow councillors, said they saw Mr Muscroft “probably a few days a week, every single week” at the park doing various jobs, as well as supporting the groups who visit.
He said: “He is a true community leader who does everything with a smile, so from the three of us, it's a massive thank you.”
Mr Muscroft was speechless and overwhelmed and said he volunteered to help others and to make a difference.