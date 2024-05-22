Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan councillors have installed long-serving community champion and colleague Coun Debbie Parkinson as the authority’s new ceremonial mayor.

The 67-year-old takes up the post alongside her fellow Standish and Langree ward member Coun Terry Mugan who is her consort.

Coun Jenny Bullen will serve as deputy mayor while her husband and ward colleague Andrew Bullen is her consort.

After taking up her role from outgoing mayor Coun Kevin Anderson, Coun Parkinson allocated Wigan and Leigh Hospice – where she has served as a voluntary bereavement counsellor for the last 13 years – and the family mediation service Talk First as her charities.

Born Hammersmith, London, Coun Parkinson moved to Standish in 1976 when she married.

The mother-of-three is an authorised lay minister of St Wilfrid’s Church in Standish. She was first elected to Wigan council in 2019 and after being re-elected in 2023 she was appointed as Wigan’s Older Persons’ Champion.

She was appointed to the board of trustees of Wigan’s Citizens Advice Bureau in March this year.

Coun Parkinson has been a volunteer in Standish since the 1970s and is a member of the Christmas market committee, and the joint churches together committee.

She told fellow council members: “I am thrilled and privileged to stand here as the elected mayor of Wigan.

“I wouldn’t be here without the unwavering support of my family, colleagues and council officers. I am grateful to the leader [of the council Coun David Molyneux] for the faith that has shown in me.