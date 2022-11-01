Community garden, village hall, toilets and a wetland for insects among the benficiaries of a local landfill fund

The Whitemoss Community Fund’s latest pay-out is the largest since it began in 2011.

To date 84 deserving projects have shared a massive total of £1,240,586 in grant support.

Among the nine latest groups to receive cash boosts this year are:

Parbold Women's Institute celebrate

Appley Bridge Community Association will upgrade the footpaths at The Meadows with their grant of £10,000.

West Lancashire Borough Council will create a damselfly wetland within Tawd Valley Park thanks to a grant of £25,000.

Up Holland Methodist Church will use a grant of £11,000 to create a community garden at the Church.

Part of the Tawd Valley is to be turned into a wetland for damselflies

The toilets and storage area within Skelmersdale Ecumenical Centre will be refurbished thanks to a grant of £25,000.

Crawford Village and Pimbo Lane playing fields secured £20,500 to create a woodland walk in Crawford Village.

Tanhouse Community Enterprise will use a grant award of £6,440 to improve the toilets and lighting at Tanhouse Community Centre.

Parbold Women’s Institute Hall will continue their refurbishment programme by replacing a stretch of boundary fencing and installing an external noticeboard with an award of £6,983.

Mikron Theatre perform a comedy drama, Get Well Soon, celebrating 70th anniversary of the NHS four years ago at The Meadows at Appley Bridge. Footpath improvements are now going to take place around the site thanks to the Whitemoss fund

Parbold WI Hall trustee and treasurer Helen France said: “The committee and membership of Parbold WI are eternally grateful to the Whitemoss Community Fund for their continuing support in the upgrading of our hall.

"Clients are always complimentary of our renovations which helps with our letting programme.

"This latest fence and noticeboard project will enhance the front of the hall significantly and help with our security, plus the new noticeboard will inform the public of upcoming events.”

Funding for the Whitemoss Community Fund is provided from the Whitemoss landfill site in Skelmersdale through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Resource management company Veolia bought Whitemoss Landfill in January 2019.

Mark Langabeer, general manager, landfill said: “Veolia look forward to continuing the great work that has been achieved through the Whitemoss Community Fund, and we hope the Fund will encourage even more worthy applications.”

The next application deadline is November 23 (decisions January 2023). Grants of between £5,000 and £25,000 are available for community projects in the funding area.