Community in shock at death of popular Wigan mum who was 'beautiful inside and out'

Shelley Bridge

The body of a 34-year-old woman was discovered when emergency services were called to Falkirk Grove, in Norley, at 9am on Wednesday.

On Facebook, Fallon Pugh said: "Can’t believe I’m writing this RIP Shelley Bridge gone way too soon"

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liann Wilson said: "Life can be so cruel....I've no words.....Rest in peace Shelley Bridge"

Kieron Allibone Bombom said:"R.i.p little cousin Shelley Bridge word's can't describe how I feel rite now xxxxxx"

Ashley Harvey said: "R.I.p my beautiful best friend will never forget your beautiful face and daft ways 30 years of friendship and the memories I have I will forever cherish sleep tight my mate"

Kelly Glaister said: "R.I.P Shell sleep tight god has taken a beautiful angel, thinking of ur family and the boys xxxx"

Andrew Mccormick said: "It’s at the corner of my street and seen it all happen then to find out it’s someone you’ve known most of your life and watched them grow up is such as shock and a tragedy rest in peace Shelly thoughts are with your boys and all the family"

Sarah Gallagher said: "Rip my beautiful friend Shell Bridge your going to be missed sooo much I will treasure our memories forever love you always x"

Charlene Mackin said: "I can’t put into words how shocked and hurt I am.. I’m devastated you was beautiful inside and out Shell Bridge the life and soul can’t believe I'll never see you again. I hope you’ve found some peace now. RIP beautiful."

Michaela Marie said: "Wigan Town and especially marsh green have lost a good beautiful big hearted girl today and as a community we will always be there for each other I'm letting everyone know including all her family my door will always be open for you all she was a legend best girl you could meet in your life crazy and that's what people loved about her fly high Shell Bridge till the day we meet again xxx"

Kerry Marie Liptrot said: "RIP Shell Bridge you will be missed by many lv thinking of all you family and friends at this terrible time"

Selina Price said: "RIP Shell Bridge gone far too soon! Thinking of your boys & family.... my heart goes out to you all. So so sad.... cruel world we live in xox"

Warren Ben Porter said: "Wow so so can’t believe I’m writing this just found out about one of my childhood friends Shelley Bridge got her angel wings going miss your smiling face and every again I see in street you always said hello to me R.I.P beautiful"