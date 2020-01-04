Community is rallying behind hub

A community organisation looking to turn a library building into a hub for a borough town has received a financial boost and backing from a new MP.

Atherton Community Trust received a cheque for £750 from the Atherton Library Support Group to go towards its bid for a community asset transfer for the York Street building.

The money was handed over by the new Conservative MP for Leigh, James Grundy, with Independent Network (IN) elected representative for Atherton ward Coun Stuart Gerrard also present. The trust’s transfer bid was knocked back by the council, but it is now putting together a response to the town hall’s recommendation not to allow the community asset transfer to take place.

This must be in by January 5, so it can be considered at the next cabinet meeting later this month.

Atherton Community Trust chairman Norman Bradbury said: “I was appalled at the recommendation from Wigan Council that they should reject our community asset transfer bid.

“These buildings are the only community asset left in Atherton and could become a focal point for all ages with a youth zone, a veteran’s hub, a venue for the arts and a skills training centre.”

The trust also has a number of longer-term plans, including recommissioning Atherton’s old technical college building should money become available.

The organisation is also seeking local tradesmen who would be happy to help refurbish the old library.

Wigan Council said in November that it was concerned about the trust’s ability to foot the £400,000 bill for the old library and a lack of detail in its business plan.

However, the initial recommendation that the building should be disposed of at auction was shelved, following a significant public backlash.