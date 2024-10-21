Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a popular Second World War veteran from Wigan who has died at the age of 100.

Jack Fletcher, who was from Bryn, was a warrant officer in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME).

His grandson, Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher said he died peacefully at his care home on Saturday surrounded by his family.

Jack Fletcher

In a Facebook post, Coun Fletcher said: “Yesterday we said goodbye to my amazing 100 year old Grandad, Jack Fletcher.

“What an amazing role model he’s been, has always been there. I’m so thankful. Surrounded by all his family right until the very end.

“He was truly Ashton through and through.

“Have to say thank you all the brilliant staff at Shawcross Care Home, and the past Ashton community groups, who have felt part of the family.”

Jack Fletcher with family members celebrating his 100th birthday

Staff and residents offered their condolences to the family, calling Mr Fletcher an “inspiration” who “always had a smile on his face”.

Mr Fletcher was born on Whitledge Green in Bryn, in December 1923 and joined the Royal Air Force when he was 17, before moving to the army the following year.

He became a warrant officer in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) and saw action in several countries around the world.

He left REME in 1947 and settled in Bryn, where he married Margaret and the couple had three children: Marilyn Whitter, Ann Howard and John Fletcher.

He set up a business delivering mineral water and juices and in his spare time loved watching Wigan Warriors matches and was driving until he was 95 years old.

He became a great-grandfather and widower and moved into Shawcross care home just over two years ago.

In December last year, Mr Fletcher enjoyed a small family gathering for his 100th birthday.

He was joined by staff and read a card sent by King Charles III and Queen Camilla to mark the milestone.

Three days later Mr Fletcher was visited by players from Wigan Warriors, who took along the rugby league Challenge Cup trophy, before he enjoyed a larger party with his family and friends at Stubshaw Cross Club.

He was delighted when current members of REME visited him in 2023 to present him with a REME tie and spend time chatting to him about his experience in the services.