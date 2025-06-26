Community rallies to support football fund-raiser in memory of Wigan dad

By Sian Jones
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST

Friends and family of a dad from Wigan are once again coming together to host an annual six-a-side football tournament in his memory.

Mark Abram was told by doctors he had less than five years to live when they found a large tumour in April 2017, after he went to see them about a headache.

The father of two was unable to go back to work as a postman and he and his family struggled to pay the bills.

His family, friends and work colleagues sprung into action to support him and his family through such a difficult time.

Mark Abram died in November 2022
Mark Abram died in November 2022
Successful fund-raising events included the Wigan 10k, a six-a-side football tournament and an '80s-themed fancy dress night.

Both Mark and his wife Mandy were incredibly moved by the amount of support they received from their friends and beyond.

Mark requested that future fund-raising was done to support those who helped him as he bravely fought the tumour – initially this was The Brain Tumour Charity and Macmillan.

Mark with his wife Mandy and their two children
Mark with his wife Mandy and their two children

Since 2024, Mark’s friends and family have focused all of their fund-raising on St Ann’s Hospice, which cared for Mark in his final days before he died in November 2022.

Mark’s sister Fiona said: “We tend to raise money through lots of different sporting events, some I’ve been involved with and some his friends have taken the lead with.

"Every year, without fail, we do the football tournament and the winner gets to take the Mark Abram trophy home for the year ahead until the next tournament.

"After using these services and provisions that are out there, we’ve realised how important they are.

"Mark was very fortunate – we’ve got a big supportive family and he’s got so many close friends – but it made us think about other people who don’t have that.

"These services can be a lifeline for some people. Without them, a lot of people would be lost.”

The seventh annual tournament is taking place on Saturday at Hindley Green Football Club. Registration is at 1pm for a prompt 1.30pm start.

There will be two groups of teams to play round-robin tournaments, with the teams placed first in each group progressing to the final.

For more information visit the Facebook group Mark Abram fundraising.

To donate click here.

