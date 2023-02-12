Company bosses plan night of glitz and glamour to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Home Instead Leigh is organising a three-course dinner with an auction to raise much-needed funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, which supports people who are terminally ill and their families.

Owners Tom and Georgia Pennington said: “This will be the first of our glitzy gala dinners and charity auctions, and we’d love to be able to share it with locals who also feel strongly about supporting Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Home Instead Leigh owners Tom and Georgia Pennington

“Many of our clients require end-of-life care, which is why the hospice is so close to our hearts, and we have seen how much it helps people in the area.

"We promise that the gala dinner will be just as fun as it is worthwhile.”

The dinner will take place at 7pm on Saturday, September 9 at Leigh Sports Village.