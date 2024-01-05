Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes as Disney On Ice presents Dream Big skates into the UK.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse lead a journey through your favourite Disney tales old and new in Disney On Ice presents Dream Big.

The spectacle brings to life the magic of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating, transporting audiences to exciting worlds where heroes seek to fulfil their dreams.

The show skates into the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool from March 21 to 24 – and the organisers, through the Wigan Observer, are offering two sets of family tickets (four tickets for each) to the show on Friday, March 22.

Disney on Ice presents Dream Big

Join the fearless Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti.

Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Día de los Muertos to the ice.

Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights.

Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom.

And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that has inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Tickets start from £36 but you and your family could be going there for free by correctly answering the following question: At which arena will the show be on in March?