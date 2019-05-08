Concern growing for missing teenager with links to borough

Police are becoming increasingly worried about a missing teenager with links to the borough and are appealing for public help to find her.

Jessica Louise Taylor, 14, is believed to have contacts in both Leigh and Wigan.

Other news: Tributes grow at scene of teenager's fatal crash



She was last seen in Manchester city centre at around 1pm on Tuesday April 16.

The teenager, who is originally from Oldham, is white, 5ft 1ins tall, of medium build and with very long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a cream crop top with a metal circle in the material and a black Mackenzie jacket with a fur trim. She is also described as wearing pink and blackjeans with black trainers.

Police are concerned for her welfare and said on Wednesday they were anxious to ensure she is safe.

Anyone with information about Jessica’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately on 0161 856 4552. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.