Controlled Noise Festival: Photo gallery as live music returns to the Tudor Inn
Rock fans flocked to a popular Wigan pub to celebrate the return of live music to the venue.
The Controlled Noise Festival marked the reintroduction of gigs to The Tudor on New Market Street, which was previously a key place on the borough and regional music scene.
1. First musical festival since The Tudor House in Wigan re-opened
First musical festival since The Tudor House in Wigan re-opened
jpimedia
2. First musical festival since The Tudor House in Wigan re-opened
First musical festival since The Tudor House in Wigan re-opened
jpimedia
3. First musical festival since The Tudor House in Wigan re-opened
First musical festival since The Tudor House in Wigan re-opened
jpimedia
4. First musical festival since The Tudor House in Wigan re-opened
First musical festival since The Tudor House in Wigan re-opened
jpimedia
View more