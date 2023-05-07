Coronation party at Wigan park cancelled as 'persistent and heavy rain' forecast
One of Wigan’s flagship events to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III has been cancelled.
The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan had planned to host a Coronation Party in the Park at Mesnes Park in Wigan on Monday, complete with entertainment, food and drink, performers, fun-fairs and other activities.
It followed a Big Coronation Lunch held on Sunday outside Leigh Town Hall and the Turnpike Centre.
But Wigan Council announced on Sunday evening that the event at Mesnes Park was being cancelled due to the weather forecast.
A statement on the council’s Facebook page said: “After a brilliant celebration in Leigh today, we are disappointed to announce the cancellation of tomorrow’s Coronation event in Mesnes Park, Wigan.
“This cancellation is due to forecasted persistent and heavy rain which will cause a challenging and potentially unsafe event environment.
“We are sorry for any disappointment this causes.
“Our next event will be Armed Forces Day in Wigan town centre on Saturday, June 24, which we hope you will join us for.”
The announcement was met with disappointment by people who had planned to attend the event.
One said: “Wigan council you have had events in Winter in this park when it has snowed rained been blowing a gale so don’t understand why you have cancelled this event. What about the people who have made things for the stalls?”
Another person said: “The thing is the weather for tomorrow has been known all week. Or at least most of last week. Don't know why you couldn't do both today is beyond me.”