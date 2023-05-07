Coronation party at Wigan park cancelled as 'persistent and heavy rain' forecast

It followed a Big Coronation Lunch held on Sunday outside Leigh Town Hall and the Turnpike Centre.

But Wigan Council announced on Sunday evening that the event at Mesnes Park was being cancelled due to the weather forecast.

A statement on the council’s Facebook page said: “After a brilliant celebration in Leigh today, we are disappointed to announce the cancellation of tomorrow’s Coronation event in Mesnes Park, Wigan.

“This cancellation is due to forecasted persistent and heavy rain which will cause a challenging and potentially unsafe event environment.

“We are sorry for any disappointment this causes.

Mesnes Park was set to host a coronation party

“Our next event will be Armed Forces Day in Wigan town centre on Saturday, June 24, which we hope you will join us for.”

The announcement was met with disappointment by people who had planned to attend the event.

One said: “Wigan council you have had events in Winter in this park when it has snowed rained been blowing a gale so don’t understand why you have cancelled this event. What about the people who have made things for the stalls?”