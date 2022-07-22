Coronation Street star opens brand-new picture house for Wigan care home

The grand-opening at Ash Tree House in Hindley, kicked off with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, performed by Kel and daughter of former resident, Carol Marsh.

Carol’s mother, Alma Clay, spent most of her time in Ash Tree House watching movies and listening to brass band music through the speakers.

Home Manager, Chris Durnan, said: "Alma used our cinema room as a living room. It was a place she could really relax, watching old favourites and listening to concert pieces we had saved.

Kel Allen, left with Carol Marsh, daughter of former Ash Tree House resident Alma Clay

“Sadly, Alma passed away earlier this year, so to honour her memory, we have given the cinema room a makeover and had one of her poems framed to put on display in there.

“It meant a lot to us that Alma’s daughter, Carol, came to help us re-open the cinema room in Alma’s memory.

"Alma and Carol will always be part of the family at Ash Tree House.”

Carol Marsh cutting the ribbon

Residents and guests at the grand-opening enjoyed champagne and canapes while taking in the new décor, complete with a popcorn maker and comfortable arm chairs.

Carol said: “During the nine years my mum lived at Ash Tree House, I have many happy memories of time spent chatting with her in the cinema room, singing and dancing to her favourite Glen Miller music.

"Hopefully residents will enjoy many happy times in the new cinema room just as mum and I did.”

Famous for her role on the cobbles as Laura Neelan, Kel spent the day looking round the care home as well as speaking to staff and residents.

Residents at Ash Tree House at the cinema room unveiling

As a local working actress, Kel went to Willpower Youth Theatre and went on to study Performing Arts at Winstanley College and Manchester University.

Kel said: "I’d just like to say a huge thank you to Ash Tree House for having me be a part of their special day opening the new cinema room.

“It was an absolute pleasure meeting all of the amazing staff and the wonderful residents – what a beautiful home you have.”