Coronation Street stars bringing celebrity glamour to housing group's Wigan open day

My Space housing units

My Space Housing Solutions is hosting the event at its Dray King development in Hindley Green next month.

And there will be a few familiar faces from the streets of Weatherfield attending to give a little celebrity stardust to the awareness-raiser.

James Burns, director of Social Solutions UK

My Space Housing Solutions has 24 self-contained flats on the site of the former pub and will be offering open day visitors the chance to look round, have some food and talk to people from the organisation.

It provides accommodation for people in a wide variety of situations who require some help to get back on their feet and living independently.

The housing solutions provider is working with a number of other concerns including Enabling Homes and Social Solutions, which is working on green plans to make it carbon neutral.

The open day is also a chance to counter some negative public perceptions of the sort of work that My Space Housing Solutions does.

Resident Stephen Bramhall in his apartment

James Burns, the director of Social Solutions, said: “When it was first going ahead some people looked upon the residents as alcoholics or druggies, and that isn’t who these people are at all.

“They are people who have fallen by the wayside and need a bit of help.

“The aim is to reach out to people and say that if they know anybody who needs any help then we are here.

“It’s getting the awareness out there so people feel cared about and thought about.

“It is amazing, the tenants are so grateful. Some of them have lived in circumstances that would make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end.

“It could be family problems, hereditary problems, mental illness, it could be anything. We cater for absolutely everybody.”

My Space Housing Solutions now has a number of projects around the borough, including one for over-60s, and is in the process of refurbishing more properties for supported living.

The open day at the Dray King supported living flats on Long Lane in Hindley Green is on August 7 between 11am and 1pm.

For more information visit www.myspacehousing.org