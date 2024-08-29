Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan councillor, “coming out of retirement” to run the Wigan 10k in memory of a late friend, has received a welcome funding boost.

Coun Chris Ready is in training for this week’s big race around the town and is hoping to raise as much as possible for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

At the front of his mind will be pal Mick Marsh, who was a postman in Aspull for 25 years but died in May 2023, aged 67, after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A year earlier he had praised the Aspull residents who rallied around to support him, taking him to hospital appointments and visiting him as he had treatment.

Staff from Fielden Factors Building Supplies, Hindley, present a £250 cheque to Coun Chris Ready

It’s seven years since Coun Ready last ran the race – which takes place on Sunday September 1 – but felt compelled to put his trainers back on for this special mission.

And his fund-raising quest was boosted with the presentation of a cheque for £250 from Fielden Factors Building Supplies in Hindley,