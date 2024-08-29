Councillor gets sponsorship boost ahead of Wigan 10k

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan councillor, “coming out of retirement” to run the Wigan 10k in memory of a late friend, has received a welcome funding boost.

Coun Chris Ready is in training for this week’s big race around the town and is hoping to raise as much as possible for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

At the front of his mind will be pal Mick Marsh, who was a postman in Aspull for 25 years but died in May 2023, aged 67, after an 18-month battle with cancer.

A year earlier he had praised the Aspull residents who rallied around to support him, taking him to hospital appointments and visiting him as he had treatment.

Staff from Fielden Factors Building Supplies, Hindley, present a £250 cheque to Coun Chris ReadyStaff from Fielden Factors Building Supplies, Hindley, present a £250 cheque to Coun Chris Ready
Staff from Fielden Factors Building Supplies, Hindley, present a £250 cheque to Coun Chris Ready

It’s seven years since Coun Ready last ran the race – which takes place on Sunday September 1 – but felt compelled to put his trainers back on for this special mission.

And his fund-raising quest was boosted with the presentation of a cheque for £250 from Fielden Factors Building Supplies in Hindley,

