Couple's keys to a new home and a new life

When Heather Toft was handed the keys to her new home, little did she know that the special day was about to become even more memorable.

For as soon as the site manager left, her boyfriend Ian Salt got down on one knee in their new lounge and popped the question. A stunned Heather said “yes”.

“I was completely taken by surprise. I was so shocked; I fell into the wall. It was a wonderful surprise though and made the day even more special,” she said.

The couple, who have been together for three years, were moving into their first home together at Lowton Heath.

Ian said: “I had been planning to propose to Heather for five months, having purchased her engagement ring back in February. The thought of proposing the day we got the keys to our new home just seemed like the perfect start to our future together.”

Nurse Heather, 34, previously lived in Ashton, while mental capacity advocate Ian, 46, lived in Sale.

The couple were keen to move in together, along with Ian’s daughter Carla, 14, Heather’s children Sophie, 10, and Alex, eight, and their pet budgie Blue.