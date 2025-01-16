Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple who fled Ukraine on the first day of Russia’s invasion will share their experiences at an event in the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukrainian Maria Romanenko and her Mancunian partner Jez Myers were just outside Kyiv when the war began in 2022.

Maria’s work as a journalist meant she was on a Russian “kill list” so the pair quickly made the decision to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will talk about their difficult journey to Manchester at the Turnpike Gallery in Leigh at 6pm on Wednesday, January 22.

Maria Romanenko with her partner Jez Meyers

The centre is hosting Open Eye Gallery’s Home: Ukrainian Photography, UK Words exhibition until Saturday, January 25.

Maria said: “On February 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we were just outside Kyiv and caught in the war. We embarked on a journey to leave the country, because my partner didn’t want to be in Ukraine during the war.

"We had a terrible journey out, which took a long time. It took seven days to get from Ukraine to Manchester and we spent many days at the border with Poland. We saw some terrible things. We spent 23 hours on our feet without food, water and toilets facilities. We saw people being carried out on stretchers, some who were dead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people were at the Ukrainian/Polish border as Maria Romanenko and Jez Myers tried to leave Ukraine

Maria and Jez have already given their talk, named How Not To Flee A War, at festivals, to music bands, at universities and to various community groups.

She says they realised no-one else in the world was telling the story of what it was like to leave on the first day of the invasion.

"We wanted to show people what it’s like to flee a war. We thought it was easy to roll over the border and celebrate being safe, but it’s not like that at all,” she said.

"We hope people will get an understanding of the loss and trauma that we feel, because once you are physically safe, it doesn’t mean you have mental safety. We still see the news every day, see what’s been bombed and check if our family and friends are still alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s also the mental health trauma. You can’t ever really heal yourself of what you saw and what you know, because it’s an ongoing situation. We want people to understand how that impacts Ukrainians.”

The couple will be joined at the event by Wigan-based photographer Harley Bainbridge, who will talk about the exhibition and his work with Ukrainian families in the borough.

He recently worked with Open Eye Gallery to publish his project (Re)Settled: Ukrainian Stories in Wigan and Yana, a Ukrainian living in Wigan who collaborated with him on the publication, will also be there.

The exhibition Home: Ukrainian Photography, UK Words was created in 2023 by Liverpool’s Open Eye Gallery to coincide with the city hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It brings together different generations of Ukrainian photographers who offer distinctive approaches to image creation and understandings of the word “home”.

Work by photography students at Wigan and Leigh College will also be on display.

The exhibition has been touring the country and its final stop after Leigh will be in Parliament.

Tickets to the event at the Turnpike Gallery are free and can be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/how-not-to-flee-a-war-tickets-1132838904659.