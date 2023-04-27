News you can trust since 1853
Craft sessions for children to make their own crowns and flags for the King's coronation

Children are being encouraged to get creative at craft workshops celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh is holding free sessions for children to make their own crowns, flags and bookmarks.

They run from 11am to 3pm on Saturday and will include everything youngsters need for the crafts, including pens, pencils and costume jewels to decorate their creations.

The bunting is already out at Spinning Gate shopping centre
The shopping centre has already been decorated with Union Jack bunting, flags and banners, while shop windows are decked out in red, white and blue ahead of the historic event on Saturday, May 6.

Centre manager Karen Cox said: “Our children’s craft workshops are extremely popular with families. Join us this Saturday and get coronation creative. We can’t wait to see the little ones decorate their very own crowns.

"Our stores are street party-ready with lots of decorations and everything you need for the royal celebrations.”

