A former Wigan lecturer has successfully struck out on a new path of artistic freedom.

Laura McNicholas used to teach art at Winstanley College but eventually decided on a bold career change to become a full-time artist/craftswoman, establishing Nettleton Pottery in Wrightington.

She works in porcelain and embellishes her creations using vintage crochet and lace fabrics crafted by her inspirational creative female relatives. So she is celebrating her heritage and satisfying her fascination with environments and climatic changes to create sculptural forms: such as bowls and vases, each with its own story.

How long have you been creating unique ceramics?I set up Nettleton Pottery in 2018 but I have always loved making and studied fine art at university, specialising in 3D.

What inspired you to begin the business?I had previously been an art tutor and missed having the time for my own practice. I had tried to juggle making with work, but my students were always the priority and I didn’t feel I could give my ceramics the time they needed.

How did you decide to take the jump from tutor to full-time artist?My family really encouraged me to go for it and the time just felt right.

What's your favourite thing to create?I always love making my heritage vessels and each collection is named after the woman who made the fabrics used to imprint the porcelain. At the minute I am also really enjoying making driftwood wall hangings. It isn’t always easy to find interesting pieces of driftwood, but it’s lovely taking my toddler out beachcombing, and it takes me back to doing this myself with my mother as child.

Considering the family heritage connection - How does creating your unique items make you feel?I absolutely love being able to use something my relatives have made, in my own work. I think they would be over the moon that all these items they created have a new purpose and life. Otherwise, these antimacassars, doilies and tablecloths would be left in a drawer and never seen. The amount of time and work that has gone into these handmade fabrics is incredible and I want to celebrate that and the women who made them.

Where can people see or buy your work?You can find my work online at www.nettletonpottery.com

My website includes all my upcoming events and exhibitions, as well as a list of all my galleries and stockists, if you want to see my work in person.