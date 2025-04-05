Crazy golf summer season launches at Haigh Woodland Park with opening of new workshop
The Friends of Haigh Woodland Park held a combined event on Saturday to celebrate with volunteers, golfers and members of the community.
A new workshop was needed because the brick building in the old model village at Haigh Woodland Park was condemned at the beginning of 2024 and eventually demolished.
After discussions with Wigan Council management at Haigh, it was decided that a new container-based workshop could be placed alongside the existing container cabin on the crazy golf site.
The council agreed to contribute towards it and the project began.
Following concerns about the containers “looking like a dockyard”, it was decided to clad the workshop and the original cabin in shiplap cladding.
A gently sloping steel roof was placed on the combined building, so it matched the existing cabin on the nearby high ropes attraction.
Coun Chris Ready, ward councillor and the council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, officially opened the new workshop during Saturday’s event, which was broadcast by Wrightington Hospital Radio.
He said: “I'm totally blown away with the new facility and all the work done by the volunteers. The hours put in by the group week in, week out is just phenomenal.
"From myself, Ron and Laura [fellow ward councillors Conway and Flynn], it’s a massive thank you.”
The crazy golf course will now be open on weekends and during school holidays until the end of October.
