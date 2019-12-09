Crossing the generations for a festive get-together

A new scheme which crosses the generation gap is proving a huge success.

Nursery children from Marsh Green Primary and residents of Deanwood Manor care home at Kitt Green have been working together on an inter-generational project which brings together older generations with three-year-olds for art and craft activities and enjoy singing and snack times together.

As Christmas approaches the children and their new friends will sing carols and songs together. Experts say it is socially beneficial for both the elderly residents and young visitors.