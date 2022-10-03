Entitled The Power of Together, it will include events, activities and performances at locations across the borough during the tournament.

The opening on Friday coincided with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair trophies visiting the borough as part of the National Lottery’s trophies tour.

A highlight of the cultural line-up is the Gerrumonside! exhibition at the Museum of Wigan Life, which will host a series of Q&As, talks and discussions, in addition to the main exhibition detailing the history of rugby league in the borough.

The trophies at Millbrook Primary School in Shevington

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be family-friendly activities in the borough’s libraries, along with writing, poetry and sports journalism masterclasses.

Wigan Council’s leader Coun David Molyneux said: “The excitement is building for the world cup and we can’t wait for kick-off.

“A major motivation for us to host tournaments like this and the UEFA Women’s Euros was the impact off the pitch for the benefit of our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RLWC2021 mascot RugBee next to a floral installation on the roundabout outside Leigh Sports Village

“The cultural schedule plays a huge role and we believe there’s something for everyone to get caught up in world cup fever.”

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities, said: “We’re excited to see all the activity across our library and cultural buildings as we know rugby league holds a special place for so many in this borough.

“There’s something for fans old and new, and it’s also a perfect opportunity to visit the amazing Gerrumonside! exhibition before the full-time whistle blows in late November.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition is open from 10am to 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday until November 19.

The schedule also includes a five-week photography exhibition at Wigan Library, a live panel event at Ashton Library chaired by rugby league author and publisher Phil Caplan, and a talk on women in rugby league with England international and Wigan Warriors captain Rachel Thompson at Archives: Wigan and Leigh.

For tickets and more details about the cultural festival go to visitwigan.com