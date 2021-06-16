Culture network led by Wigan arts hub calling for artists

Juggling Inferno. Photo by Thomas Byron

The Collaborative Touring Network (CTN), which is now led by The Old Courts, is looking to spend a year working with an artist, a group or a creative company on developing and touring a live show.

The CTN is made up of eight venues working in areas of cultural deprivation which seek to widen arts access.

Turned On Its Head. Photo by Alison Lewis

Old Courts artistic director Jonny Davenport said: “CTN is a particularly strong network of partners from around the UK.

“A lot of thought and experience has gone into shaping the project to what it is now, so I genuinely feel the call-out presents a brilliant opportunity all round.

“The network is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the work is nationally significant and impactful for artists, audiences and communities.”

Previous projects include Turned On Its Head, which runs interactive dance sessions for youngsters, and the spectacular Juggling Inferno.

The CTN wants to work with artists interested in connecting with communities and in making a piece of live work that resonates with people and which moves them, whether to laughter, tears, action or dance.

The work will be developed and toured nationally between Septembers 2021/22.

The CTN is interested in how work developed in a more collaborative way with its partners in towns and cities across the country can better relate to its audiences and provide an alternative models of making and touring that shifts more power and resources into the hands of artists and communities.

Since its conception, the Collaborative Touring Network has toured the work of more than 40 exceptional artists and companies to over 100,000 people nationally.

The other seven organisations in the CTN are Battersea Arts Centre from Wandsworth in London, Doorstep Arts in Torbay, Heads Up from Hull, Jumped Up Theatre from Peterborough, Looping the Loop in Thanet, Lyrici Arts from Medway and Strike a Light in Gloucester.

The deadline for artists to apply is July 5. Find out more at www.ctn.org.uk