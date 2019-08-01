Curtains set alight in suspicious flat fire

A fire in a flat which started when curtains caught light is being investigated as it is believed to have been lit deliberately.

Emergency services were called to the ground-floor property on Milton Close in Atherton at around 1am on Thursday.

They found the blaze in the rear living room of the unoccupied flat.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carefully checked the address to make sure no-one was there and extinguished the flames.

The fire service say the fire is deeply suspicious as boards at the back of the property had been removed and the curtains exposed were the ones which were ablaze.

Fortunately the blaze was spotted quickly and the flat, which is owned by Wigan Council, suffered only minor damage.

The town hall has been informed of the incident.

Police arrived at the scene just before 1.25am and an investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to be launched.

Fire crews were at the address for around an hour.