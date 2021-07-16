Cyclists gear up for 100 mile charity ride inspired by Wigan man who once rode to Midlands in search of work

Albert and Tim Liptrot at the DW Stadium and, below, Andrew Duxbury and Tim Liptrot are cycling 100 miles from Wolverhampton to Wigan for charity

Cyclists are getting in the saddle for a 100-mile charity ride to Wigan inspired by a man from the town who got on his bike for work.

Andrew Duxbury and Tim Liptrot will pedal from Wolverhampton to Wigan on Saturday in memory of Tim’s grandad Albert Liptrot who would have been 100 this year.

Born in 1921 and brought up in Orrell and Up Holland, Albert rode a tandem from Wigan to the Midlands town with his brother in search of jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A century later Tim and Andrew will reverse that journey and ride from Wolverhampton Wanderers’ home ground Molineux to the DW Stadium where the Wigan Warriors play, linking the two sports clubs Albert supported during his life.

As Albert also spent some years living in Rochdale the duo have chosen a hospice from the town to be the beneficiary of their efforts in the saddle.

Tim said: “This year would have been my grandad’s 100th year. Had he still been with us he wouldn’t have wanted any fuss and would have preferred a donation to the hospice to any gifts.

“Therefore I wanted to do a fitting fund-raiser, in tribute to an amazing man.

“In his 20s, jobs were scarce in Wigan and so he rode to Wolverhampton with his brother on a tandem hoping to find work.

“On securing a job for himself, his brother and his father, who had not made the trip, they had to get home to tell them the good news.

“They couldn’t face the return leg, though, so gave the tandem bike to a lorry driver in exchange for a lift.

“The family relocated to Wolverhampton and he met my grandma there as well as finding another love: Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“He watched them often with his brother whilst living there, and still followed them watching them on TV whenever he could.

“My grandad was extremely proud to be from Wigan and always spoke with passion about his upbringing in Orrell, reminiscing about his childhood around there and Up Holland.

“He followed Wigan rugby, a passion he passed on to me and something we watched together for the rest of his life.

“I thought it would be a fitting tribute to emulate his ride from Wigan to Wolverhampton but the other way around, in order to raise vital funds for Springhill Hospice who provide care and support to people with a life-limiting illness and their families.”

Tim and Andrew are hoping their exertions on two wheels will bring in around £1,000 for the hospice.

Albert secured a job with Craddocks Shoes in Wolverhampton and after the firm was taken over by Clarks he moved his family to the North West and managed the company’s shoe store in Rochdale, a role he performed for many years.

He was extremely popular and well-known in the town and was greatly respected by residents.

Andrew and Tim played ice hockey together for years and have also done triathlons as well as completing a bike ride from Rochdale to Blackpool.

They will be wearing specially-made Wolves to Wigan tops which Andrew has used his skills as a graphic designer to create.

The ride from Wolverhampton to Wigan is on Saturday, July 17. For more information or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/WolvesToWigan.