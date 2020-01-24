Dad's cancer bombshell brings dream wedding forward for Wigan couple

A couple have been forced to bring their “dream” wedding forward after a dying relative was told he only had weeks to live.

Kim Bland’s dad Alan Collins, 71, was diagnosed with terminal cancer recently, with doctors giving him four to eight weeks at best.

Linda (left) and Kim are looking forward to their big day

The bombshell has meant that Kim and her partner Linda Hesketh, will tie the knot on February 1 rather than in November as planned.

And the couple have managed to organise their special day in super quick time, with the wedding taking place at Rosebridge Sports and Community Club in Ince.

Born and bred in Wigan, Linda, 41, moved to Rode Heath in Cheshire three years ago to be with her partner - but the choice of having the wedding in her hometown was a no-brainer for the couple.

Kim, 39, said the pair, who have an autistic son Lewis, eight, wanted to ensure that Alan could be there at the wedding .

She said: “My dad’s terminal cancer diagnosis has been a massive shock to us as he was told he was cancer free in September.

“Alan’s been given four to eight weeks to live and has seven different types of cancer in his liver, spine, breast bones, cavity above his stomach, pancreas and in his blood.

“He’s having a biopsy this Wednesday to see what the right type of chemotherapy is for him and he’s hoping to have one round to prolong his life for a bit.

“He’s not in a hospice bed and wants to stay at home as he lives next door and we look after him.

“You wouldn’t know he’s ill and he’s fighting every day and making the most of life, but we could not have had the wedding without Alan, so we both decided to bring it forward. It would not have been the same without him.”

Lovestruck Kim and Linda first met on dating website Plenty of Fish and have been together for three -and-a-half years, getting engaged in October 2018.

They can now barely believe that they will be getting married at the club, which they said was always going to be the venue with it being both close to the hearts of Linda and her dad.

The couple said they are both overwhelmed at the support of the club and the wider community in helping them realise their wedding so quickly.

Kim said: “We were always planning on getting married at Rosebridge but we obviously didn’t expect it to be as soon as February.

“Linda used to play and coach the children at the rugby club and her dad would always go to the club every week without fail .

“But we’re overwhelmed by how many people have come to help us getting the venue sorted and dressing the room and sorting out favours and a wedding cake.”

She said that the club, as well as offering its venue, will dress the room for the couple, while charity Steps, who help adults with learning disabilities and autism, are also going to help out and prepare the food.

Their dream has been made all the more difficult by the fact that none of them work, and that they have had to find thousands to pay for the wedding.

Several years ago, Kim had a stroke which has left her with weakness on the right side of her body and having to rely on crutches. While Linda is there with Kim to look after Lewis.

Kim said: “Living on benefits and not having a wage has made things more difficult for us.

“Thankfully we had quite a bit of money saved up and friends have come forward to give us money, but we’re talking thousands of pounds to have the ceremony and wedding.

“We’re having the ceremony in the conservatory and the main do in the club.

“Everything will be in the club so Alan doesn’t have to go to more than one place.

“We’re expecting a lot of people to turn up, as Linda is very well known in Wigan, and she can’t walk down the street with someone bumping into her. She is an Incer through and through.”

“We’re both really excited at what will be a dream wedding for us both and just can’t wait for the big day to be a reality.”

Linda said that the autism charity helping out meant a lot to her, and she said wanted to thank everyone who has made their big day possible.

She said:“This means so much to us personally to have Steps involved as our son has autism and I also chair a charity for people with autism.

“This day really couldn’t of happened without friends and families from Ince all pulling together to make the day special for my wife to be and me.”

And Linda said the day is extra special for the couple as it’s the first ever wedding to be held at the club.

She said: “This is the first wedding Rosebridge has ever held there, let alone the first gay one.

“We want to thank our friends for pulling together to make this day happen so my partner’s father gets to walk her down the aisle.”