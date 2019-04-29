Dad's marathon fund-raiser in memory of Wigan teacher who fell ill in class

A Wigan dad has completed the challenge of a lifetime in memory of a fellow teacher who died after falling ill at school.

Mike Hoban, from Gidlow, ran 50 miles around Manchester last week raising more than £1,200 for the North West Air Ambulance.

Teacher Joe Nolan

Other news: Woman taken to hospital after dramatic rescue from smoke-filled house



In a sterling effort, the dad-of-two crossed the finish line after 13 hours and 35 minutes, losing 11lbs in weight during the challenge.

The 49-year-old primary school teacher was initially aiming to raise £500 to support the charity’s “fantastic staff”, in memory of Joe Nolan, a chemistry teacher at The Deanery High School who died earlier this month.

Mr Nolan was flown to Wythenshawe Hospital on April 1 after collapsing at the front of class.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died 10 days later in hospital.

Read more: Tributes paid after Wigan teacher who was taken ill in class dies



“I wanted to raise funds for North West Air Ambulance, who cared for Mr. Nolan,” said Mike.

“I’m also hoping this story will raise awareness for all our emergency services, who do such a fantastic job.

“All of the students and staff were very shocked and affected by what happened.

“I know my step-daughter in particular got some comfort from the fund-raiser The Deanery did for him.

“I also saw first hand how our wonderful paramedics cared for my Dad after falling and breaking his hip.”

The gruelling race took place on Good Friday, April 19, on one of the hottest days of the year so far, and of the 246 people who took part only 229 finished within the 14-hour cut off point.

Participants started at Old Trafford football ground in Manchester, running through the outskirts of Warrington before heading up towards the finishing point near Aintree Racecourse.

“The last mile was an absolute killer,” said Mike. “It started off okay for the first 20 or so miles to the marathon point.

“Then it was the heat I struggled with.

“I took on eight times the amount of water I had trained with.

“My wife ran and walked the last 18 miles with me which was a great support.

“It was really emotional at the end because you just think you are never going to finish.

“I was shown the fundraiser going up along the way and it really kept me going knowing I was doing it for someone else. People’s support has just been overwhelming.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-hoban2