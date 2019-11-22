Daffodil Dreams’ call for storage space answered

A Wigan not-for-profit organisation’s desperate appeal for storage space has been answered by the council.

Daffodils Dreams, which works with children and families on the breadline in Poolstock, Worsley Mesnes and Goose Green, put out an urgent call for somewhere to put its massive stock of donations last month.

Organisation founder Maureen Holcroft spoke out in our sister paper the Wigan Observer as it was full to overflowing with items given by generous residents, with donations occupying every scrap of space at its boutique at Grants Bulldog Forge, her home and the spare rooms of family members and Daffodils Dreams backers.

Thankfully her call has not fallen on deaf ears, with Wigan Council stepping in to offer container space at its superdepot in Ince.

Maureen’s cry for assistance was spotted by director of children’s services James Winterbottom and following a couple of conversations the keys to the storage unit were handed over at the end of last week.

Maureen said: “We’re so grateful, this is absolutely fantastic. We’re just so happy.

“The council appreciates what we are trying to do and knows the difficulties these children and families are in.

“We’ve got volunteers who are happy to help us sort things out over the weekends.

“I’ve not touched my lounge which is full of donations yet but I have moved all the stuff from my kitchen, so we’ve made a bit of a dint in what we’ve got.

“Donations are still piling up in the shop. You’ve never seen anything like it.

“We’re just so thrilled the council is on our side.”

James Winterbottom, Wigan Council’s director for Children’s services, said: “The Deal is all about working with our communities for the benefit of local people and we were delighted to be able to help Daffodils Dreams to support local families in this way.”

Daffodils Dreams is now hoping to continue discussions with the council about finding even more storage space for the flood of objects being given by kind-hearted Wiganers and ways for the not-for-profit’s services to be delivered more quickly and efficiently.

Items which the community interest company can get to families struggling financially include toys, school uniforms, children’s clothes and shoes.

The organisation is also stockpiling items for Christmas and bric-a-brac it is selling to raise funds.

To find out more about its work, visit www.daffodilsdreams.org