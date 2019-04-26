Dance charity founder Jen in the running for top regional award

The founder of a charity which provides dance training and leadership courses in Wigan has been nominated for a prestigious regional award.

Jen Blackwell, the brain behind DanceSyndrome, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the “HER-abilities” category at the upcoming Inspire Women Awards.

Other news: Wigan Athletic backs Pride festival again



The 37-year-old, who has Down’s Syndrome herself, was nominated for her work with the charity which she founded in 2009.

DanceSyndrome is a multi-award winning dance charity that delivers inclusive dance workshops and leadership training, as well as inspiring performances that demonstrate a focus

on ability, rather than disability.

The charity was founded by Jen because she found it difficult to find opportunities in community dance due to her disability.

DanceSyndrome’s ethos is that disability should never be a barrier to following your dreams.

Jen said: “I’m honoured to have been shortlisted for the HER-Abilities Award.

“Being nominated for this award shows that people with learning disabilities can do amazing things with their lives if given a chance.

“Dancing is my life, I am passionate about dance and about supporting people like me to have opportunities in the dance world.”

The Inspire Women Awards celebrate the wealth of outstanding contributions women have made to the North West.

Now in its fifth year, the 2019 event will play host to heads of industry, business chiefs, community leaders, politicians, entrepreneurs, celebrities and other well-known figures from the region’s private, public and voluntary sectors.

The “HER-abilities” award is reserved for a special woman who, despite her disabilities, inspires by her positive contribution to the community, workplace, family or just her own life.

Embracing HER-Abilities, she may have achieved new success, eliminated limiting beliefs and demonstrated the importance of living a fulfilling life.

The awards ceremony is set to take place at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 22.

For more information about DanceSyndrome, visit www.dancesyndrome.co.uk