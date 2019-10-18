Dance star raises thousands for her Wigan cousin who is battling cancer

A budding dance superstar has used her talents to raise thousands of pounds for her young cousin in Wigan who is battling cancer.

Keira Hamilton, who lives in Newcastle, hosted an evening of dancing and entertainment in aid of her cousin, four-year-old Theo who was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.

Other news: Machete-wielding masked robbers ram-raid post office



The Up Holland youngster travelled up for the occasion with his mum Katt, dad Loz and two brothers where he was surprised by an appearance from his favourite superheroes.

Keira, 10, gathered talented performers from across her local community including her idol, upcoming popstar Channy Thompson, to strut their stuff on the night.

Her mum, Sam Hamilton - Theo’s aunt - said that the ideas were all Keira’s and she even choreographed some of the dances for the evening.

The evening raised £2,000 in total, half of which will go towards a dream Disneyland holiday for Theo when he rings the bell following his treatment.

The other half will go towards Katt’s fund towards specialised pyjamas for children on long-term treatment to make them more comfortable.

“She wanted to put on a fund-raising night for Theo,” she said. “She does a lot of singing and dancing so she wanted to do this as a show case of local talent.

“Keira did a couple of routines which she choreographed herself. One of them she did before Theo fell ill so since he has been diagnosed every time she performs it she dedicates it to him. It’s to Fight Song by Rachel Patten.

“She also choreographed a dance for her and four of her friends especially for Saturday night to Emily Sande’s Read All About It.

“Because Theo has been in the paper a lot, the routine was about how he has been getting a lot of support from everyone in the local community.”

Following the event Katt sent out a message thanking everyone involved.

“The biggest thanks goes to our gorgeous,talented ,caring, kind hearted, amazing niece Keira what can I say but wow. We love you so so much,” she added.