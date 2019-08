A motorist has captured the moment a cyclist skidded off his bike in the rain after hurtling down a one-way street the wrong way.



Dash cam footage taken on Friday afternoon shows the cyclist flying the wrong way down Millgate onto Rodney Street in the middle of the road.

The cyclist can be seen hurtling round the corner into the path of the oncoming car

The video shows the man skid on the wet road and come off his bike as he attempts to brake and move out of the way of the oncoming car.

He quickly gets up, seemingly uninjured, and walks away rather sheepishly with his bike.