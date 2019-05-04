Daughter of murdered Wigan dad Lee Christy pays tribute to him on his birthday

The daughter of a Wigan man who was murdered in his local pub, has paid tribute to him on what would have been his birthday.



Lee Christy should have been celebrating his 46th birthday with his friends and family today, had his life not been tragically cut short by a brutal assault last year.

Lee Christy

Lee had been drinking in his local pub, The Bears Paw in Hindley, on September 15 when he was set upon on the toilets by Derek Bentham, who attacked him so violently that he suffered unsurvivable injuries.

Instead of being able to celebrate his birthday with him today, Lee’s daughter Leah has been left with only the loving memories she has of her dad.

Speaking to the Wigan Post, she wished a happy birthday to the “most amazing dad in the world."

“It’s unfortunate that we can’t celebrate your birthday together anymore, but me and the family will reminisce all the lovely memories we have of you,” said Leah.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think of you and what we would be doing together. I miss you more and more everyday, if that’s possible.

“Today will be such a sad day but also a good day to reflect back and cherish every single year of being with you on your birthday.

“All the family are going to be hurting so much but I’m sure all the memories everyone has of you will put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

She added: “I just wish we didn’t have to reflect back to the past, we should still be celebrating your day together as a family.

“I miss and love you forever and always. Have the best birthday up there dad, shine bright.”

Leah and other family members will be spending the day in Southport, one of Lee’s favourite places, where they will share their favourite memories of their much-missed loved one.

Lee’s killer, Derek Bentham, is less than two months into a life sentence after a jury found him guilty of murder following a trial at Bolton Crown Court.

The judge instructed that the 46-year-old, of Smithwood Avenue in Hindley, must serve a minimum of 13 years behind bars before he can be considered for release.