Davey Boy Smith

The A2theK Wrestling Show hosted by Karl Rowlands and Antony Denton are backing an ongoing campaign for the wrestler, known as the British Bulldog, to be added to the Walk of Fame in his hometown.

Smith was born in Golborne and became well known for his appearances in the World Wrestling Federation.

Karl said: “I have been watching wrestling since 1992 with one of my favourite matches of all time being Bret Hart vs British Bulldog at a sold-out Wembley Stadium with 80,355 coming to see this spectacle.

“Davey Boy Smith was not just a British Legend but an international icon who is more than deserving of this honour.”

In 2002, Smith, who is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, died from a heart attack at the age of 39.

His daughter Georgia remains passionate about her father being honoured, after a request for a Blue Plaque was denied.

Speaking on the A2theK podcast, she said: “He took great pride in his northern roots, and was laid to rest in Golborne/Wigan, where he always proudly claimed was ‘home.’

“He is a wrestling legend, a British icon, and brought wrestling to the UK. He is a WWE Hall of Famer, British wrestling Hall of Famer, and now it’s time to honour him in a monumental fashion. He deserves this recognition in his home town.

“This man made history, and it would be an incredible tribute for him to be immortalized in Wigan. This would be another incredible accomplishment to add to Davey’s journey and legacy, and I will not give up until it’s achieved.

“I would also like to someday see a replica statue of him in the centre of Golborne. My dad took so much pride in being from Wigan, and always went back whenever he could.”

The campaign to add Smith to Believe Square first started in September, with Dave Whelan, Shaun Wane, Jenny Meadows and Roberto Martinez already having stars.

Currently no-one has been posthumously honoured.

A spokesperson from Wigan Council said: “Each year we welcome nominations for our blue plaque scheme and invite members of the public to nominate a person, a building or an event which has historic local cultural significance.

“All applications are considered fully and nominations can be resubmitted on an annual basis. Wigan Council is able to award just two plaques each year.

“We have been in contact with the family of Davey Boy Smith to explore the options on offer to them including an exhibition to celebrate his contribution to the local area, based in a key location such as the museum or library, where borough residents can learn more about his life.”