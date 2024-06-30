Wigan may just be down the road from the bright lights of Manchester and Liverpool, but there is plenty to see and do right here.
From beautiful scenery at Haigh Woodland Park and Fairy Glen to high-adrenaline action at Three Sisters Race Circuit and interesting exhibitions at the Museum of Wigan Life, there is something for everyone.
These are the 12 best attractions in Wigan, according to reviews on travel website Tripadvisor.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.