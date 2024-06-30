Days out: see what Tripadvisor considers Wigan's top 12 attractions

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Oct 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 14:52 BST
The summer holidays are fast approaching and many people will be wondering what they can do to fill the long, sunny days.

Wigan may just be down the road from the bright lights of Manchester and Liverpool, but there is plenty to see and do right here.

From beautiful scenery at Haigh Woodland Park and Fairy Glen to high-adrenaline action at Three Sisters Race Circuit and interesting exhibitions at the Museum of Wigan Life, there is something for everyone.

These are the 12 best attractions in Wigan, according to reviews on travel website Tripadvisor.

.

1. Haigh Woodland Park was rated as Wigan's top attraction, scoring 4.5 out of five from 790 reviews

.Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

2. Wigan Roller Rink scored 4.5 out of five from 14 reviews

.Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

3. Three Sisters Racing Circuit in Ashton scored four out of five from 312 reviews

.Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. Wigan Little Theatre scored 4.5 out of five from 115 reviews

.Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganTripAdvisorManchesterLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.