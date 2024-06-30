Wigan may just be down the road from the bright lights of Manchester and Liverpool, but there is plenty to see and do right here.

From beautiful scenery at Haigh Woodland Park and Fairy Glen to high-adrenaline action at Three Sisters Race Circuit and interesting exhibitions at the Museum of Wigan Life, there is something for everyone.

These are the 12 best attractions in Wigan, according to reviews on travel website Tripadvisor.

1 . Haigh Woodland Park was rated as Wigan's top attraction, scoring 4.5 out of five from 790 reviews .Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Wigan Roller Rink scored 4.5 out of five from 14 reviews .Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Three Sisters Racing Circuit in Ashton scored four out of five from 312 reviews .Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Wigan Little Theatre scored 4.5 out of five from 115 reviews .Photo: nickfairhurstphotographer.com Photo Sales